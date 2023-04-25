No need to panic, Titas tells Dhaka residents as gas leak worries grow

Amid a deluge of social media posts warning Dhaka residents to be careful of gas use, Titas said there was no reason to panic.

Due to a shutdown of gas supply to industrial plants during Eid, gas pressure in transmission and distribution lines increased, resulting in an overflow. This meant the smell of gas was more prevalent than usual.

The Titas emergency and technical teams are working on the matter.

City dwellers are advised not to panic," the message from Titas read.

A senior official of the Titas Gas said on condition of anonymity that the gas pressure has increased in Dhaka due to the closure of all industrial plants during the Eid holiday.

There are small holes in the lines in many places of Dhaka city, he said, adding that gas did not leak through those during regular periods.

Odorants are used to check gas leakage and the chemical could be the reason behind the panic, he said.

Previously, gas odorants were not used.

Customers can report any complaints related to the Titas Gas by dialling 16496.