EU keen to work in Bangladesh's energy sector

BSS
07 February, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 09:02 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley today expressed interest in working in the energy sector.

"Cooperation for green transition, smart grid, renewable energy and regional cooperation with Nepal-Bhutan can be financed by the EU," he said while paying a courtesy call on State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid at the Secretariat here.  

During the meeting, they discussed various issues of mutual interest.

Welcoming the ambassador, the state minister said, "We want to work closely with European countries."

Bangladesh and EU can work together on clean energy, digitisation of distribution sector, smart metre, smart grid, underground cable and modernisation of energy sector.

Bangladesh Power Management Institute can be made as a training institute of international standard with the help of EU, the minister said.

With the continuous development in the country, the demand for gas and electricity is increasing day by day, he said.

The minister also emphasised the need for a joint team to work together to find out what can be done jointly with the European Union.

