Electricity demand may reach 15,500 MW during Ramadan: BPDB

Officials of the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) forecast that the demand for electricity may reach 15,500 MW per day during the ongoing summer and upcoming Ramadan.

Besides, the demand for gas to generate electricity may be 1,500 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD).

They made the projection at an inter-ministerial meeting at the Power Division on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the BPDB official data shows the country's maximum power generation was recorded 13,347 MW on Monday against an installed capacity of 22,296 MW while 2208 MW electricity could not be generated due to gas shortage.

It also shows there was no load shedding across the country on the day while 1105.40 MMCFD gas was supplied to the power plants for power generation.

Last month, a similar meeting forecast that the country's power generation may go up to 14,500 MW this summer.

Power secretary Habibur Rahman presided over the meeting while Prime Minister's Energy Advisor Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury was present as chief guest in it.

Analysing the overall situation, the meeting instructed the officials to keep the power and gas supply normal and not to resort to any load shedding during Ifter, Shehri and Tarabi prayers.

It also asked them to keep adequate number of transformers in their reserves to avoid any interruption in power supply due to technical faults.

The meeting instructed all the power distribution companies to remain alert so that any technical fault or interruption in power supply cannot take place while asked the gas production entities to increase the gas supply.

It asked the concerned entities to take punitive measures against the illegal electricity and gas connection holders and conduct mobile court operations against the illegal users of gas and electricity.

The meeting was addressed by senior secretary of the energy division Mahbub Hossain, BPDB chairman Belayet Hossain and Power Cell director general Mohammad Hossain.