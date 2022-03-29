Electricity demand may reach 15,500 MW during Ramadan: BPDB

Energy

UNB
29 March, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 07:48 pm

Related News

Electricity demand may reach 15,500 MW during Ramadan: BPDB

UNB
29 March, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 07:48 pm
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Officials of the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) forecast that the demand for electricity may reach 15,500 MW per day during the ongoing summer and upcoming Ramadan.

Besides, the demand for gas to generate electricity may be 1,500 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD).

They made the projection at an inter-ministerial meeting at the Power Division on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the BPDB official data shows the country's maximum power generation was recorded 13,347 MW on Monday against an installed capacity of 22,296 MW while 2208 MW electricity could not be generated due to gas shortage.

It also shows there was no load shedding across the country on the day while 1105.40 MMCFD gas was supplied to the power plants for power generation.

Last month, a similar meeting forecast that the country's power generation may go up to 14,500 MW this summer.

Power secretary Habibur Rahman presided over the  meeting while Prime Minister's Energy Advisor Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury was present as chief guest in it. 

Analysing the overall situation, the meeting instructed the officials to keep the power and gas supply normal and not to resort to any load shedding during Ifter, Shehri and Tarabi prayers.

It also asked them to keep adequate number of transformers in their reserves to avoid any interruption in power supply due to technical faults.

The meeting instructed all the power distribution companies to remain alert so that any technical fault or interruption in power supply cannot take place while asked the gas production entities to increase the gas supply.

It asked the concerned entities to take punitive measures against the illegal electricity and gas connection holders and conduct mobile court operations against the illegal users of gas and electricity.

The meeting was addressed by senior secretary of the energy division Mahbub Hossain, BPDB chairman Belayet Hossain and Power Cell director general Mohammad Hossain.

Bangladesh / Top News

Electricity / demand / Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) / Ramadan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

9h | Habitat
The project aims to provide the orphanage with safe access to water while creating a space that would benefit the children as well. Photo: Courtesy

Hydro Pod : A playscape among the clouds with a twist

10h | Habitat
Even though the job comes with several limitations and risks, some are actually happy doing it. Photo: Noor-a-Alam/TBS

Free or exploited? The lives of platform-based gig workers

11h | Panorama
Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Smith’s slap flooded internet

Smith’s slap flooded internet

6m | Videos
Getting passport without suffering is civil right: Speakers

Getting passport without suffering is civil right: Speakers

56m | Videos
Going abroad costs more, earns less

Going abroad costs more, earns less

2h | Videos
Migrant workers to get easy loans, social security

Migrant workers to get easy loans, social security

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online