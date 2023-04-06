BPC chairman given one more year to serve

The government has extended the contract with Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) Chairman ABM Azad to have him continue in his current position for one more year.

As per Section 49 of the Government Employment Act-2018, ABM Azad has been given the extension postponing his post-retirement leave and related facilities, reads a circular issued by the public administration ministry on Thursday.

ABM Azad was appointed as the BPC chairman on 1 June and was due to retire on 14 April.

Before joining BPC, ABM Azad had served as secretary at the Bridges Division and as the Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram.