EMK-YPF holds problem solving with design thinking workshop

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 10:05 pm
TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 10:05 pm
A workshop on problem solving with design thinking was organised jointly by EMK Centre and Youth Policy Forum on Tuesday.

It was the first initiative of the three-day campaign in celebration of International Youth Day 2021.

The Business Standard is the media partner of the youth day campaign.

More than 100 participants actively participated in the interactive session. They learned how to integrate elements of design thinking in their everyday lives to become more solution-focused and action-oriented individuals.

The workshop was conducted by Shafqat Aurin, design lead for social innovation lab at Brac.

The facilitator of the session started by defining design thinking and explaining how to implement the concept to solve problems of our surroundings as well as in daily life.

She described design thinking as a pathway or platform for solving problems, which is used nearly everywhere, including hospitals, banks, and private and public offices. 

While explaining human centred design step by step, she gave real life examples. She mentioned problem solving, ideation, and success measure as the three main steps of human centred design thinking.

To keep the workshop interactive and engaging, she gave short tasks and threw short quizzes.

She said finding and analysing the problem is more important than developing the solution. She encouraged the youth to brainstorm while solving any problem and note them down as often as possible.

The session was moderated by Maria Hassan Oishi from Youth Policy Forum.

On Wednesday, the second workshop of the campaign was held while the third is scheduled for Thursday (today).

