Eminent citizens condemn attacks on Hindus, demand quick trial

Condemning the recent attacks on Hindu community, 47 eminent citizens of the country demanded speedy trial of the attackers and fair compensation to the victims.

The signatories include - Professor Emeritus Serajul Islam Choudhury, Rasheda K Chowdhury, Anu Mohammad, Sultana Kamal, Amir-ul Islam, Akbar Ali Khan, Hafizuddin Khan, Justice Abdul Matin, Shakhawat Hossain, Hameeda Hossain, Salehuddin Ahmed, Ali Imam Majumder, Debapriya Bhattacharya, Badiul Alam Majumder and Gitiara Nasreen.

In a statement, issued on Friday, they questioned the role of administration and law enforcement agencies in this regard.

"The administration and law enforcement agencies should have played more vigilant, active and responsible role after the attack at Cumilla mandap. In the aftermath of the incident, we witnessed more communal attacks in different parts of the country. The administration and the law enforcement agencies can't avoid their responsibility. The reason behind their inaction need to be found out," the statement reads.

They also believe that those directly or indirectly involved with the attacks are against equality of all citizens and they are a threat to the nation's independence and sovereignty.

The eminent citizens also called upon political parties to refrain from blame game and urged the law enforcers not to file cases randomly and harass anyone in the name of trial.

