Power generation costs must be borne by all: PM

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
18 December, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2022, 04:55 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that everyone must bear the cost of electricity generation alongside the expenses of importing and transporting gas. 

She said it is no longer possible to continue subsidies for electricity and gas.

"So far we have had money, we have given subsidies. But we are also affected by the global recession caused by the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war and sanctions. So now you (public) have to pay the subsidy money for electricity and gas," she said while addressing an event at Krishibid Institute in Khamarbari in the capital Sunday (18 December). 

Bulk electricity price was increased by 19.92% to Tk6.20 kWh earlier in November by the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC).

PM Hasina further said the Awami League leaders and workers have stood by the people on every occasion. 

"After the Awami League came into power, people realised that the Awami League government is the servant of the people. The Awami League government has proved that through development," she added.

In the FY23 budget, there is an allocation of Tk82,745 crore for subsidies on fertilisers, gas, electricity, food, as well as incentives on export earnings and remittances.

