Not that easy to overthrow AL govt through movement: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said it will not be easy for BNP and others to overthrow the Awami League government through movement.

They can, at best, plot conspiracies against the government, she added.



"BNP started a movement to overthrow the government just a few days ago. Is it so easy? Rather, AL has the capability (to pull off a movement like that)," she firmly said.



The premier was addressing a discussion arranged by Bangladesh Awami League (AL) at Krishibid Institution in Dhaka's Farmgate area, on the occasion of Victory Day.



AL President Sheikh Hasina, who chaired the discussion, said her party had ousted Ayub Khan, Yahya Khan - during the Liberation War, HM Ershad, and Khaleda Zia after the "voter-less election" of 15 February in 1996, as well as thwarted BNP's plan to hold an election (22 January 2007) with "fake voters".



"When AL is in power, yes, they (opposition party) can just hatch conspiracies," she said.



PM asked everyone to uphold the victorious flag and remain vigilant so that killers and war criminals are not able to destroy the country through coming to power.



She also questioned why BNP is desperate to topple the government in this month of victory.



Sheikh Hasina said people of the country endured immense suffering during the BNP-Jamaat regime after her party couldn't come to power in 2001 "due to conspiracies."



The premier said every citizen will have computer literacy and e-governance, e-business and e-commerce will be developed further alongside modernisation of healthcare services and education to build the country as 'Smart Bangladesh'.





