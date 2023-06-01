By-election to Dhaka-17 constituency using ballots on 17 July

By-election to the Dhaka-17 constituency – which became vacant following the death of lawmaker and actor Akbar Hossain Pathan Farooq – will be held on 17 July.

Voting using ballots will start from 8am and continue till 4pm on the election, said Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam while speaking with the press in Dhaka on Thursday (1 June).

He also said, the last date for submission of nomination papers for the polls is 15 June and they will be finalised on 18 June.

Meanwhile, the last date for withdrawing nominations has been fixed for 25 June.