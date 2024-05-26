Educational institutions are prepared as cyclone shelters: State minister

All educational institutions have been kept ready as shelters in the coastal areas where severe Cyclone Remal could hit, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mohibur Rahman said today (26 May).

"All educational institutions have been prepared as shelters where the Cyclone Remal could strike. These educational institutions will remain open but no class will take place," the state minister said after holding a meeting of the inter-ministerial disaster management coordination committee at the secretariat.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, Senior Secretary of the Public Administration Ministry Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury and representatives of various ministries, departments and organizations were present at the meeting.

The state minister said that the leave of all officials, officers and employees of all the ministries of the city corporations and municipalities has also been cancelled in wake of Remal.