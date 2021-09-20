Webinar titled “Critical Competencies for 21st Century” held in IUB

Education

TBS Report
20 September, 2021, 07:50 pm
20 September, 2021

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Office of Career Guidance & Placement (CGP) of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) conducted a webinar titled "Berger at IUB - Critical Competencies for 21st Century" under the Career Enrichment Program of the CGP on Wednesday.

The session was conducted by Head of Organization Development, Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd Rahat Afroze, said an IUB press release on Monday.

A large number of students participated in the webinar which was followed by an interactive question-answer session where the speaker answered the questions raised by the participating students.

Farjana Hafiz, Career Counselor, CGP was the moderator of the event. Sharmeen Islam, Asst. Director and Mohammad Naimuzzaman, Director of Office of Career Guidance & Placement (CGP) were present in the webinar.

IUB / Berger

