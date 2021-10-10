Viqarunnisa Noon Math Club organises ‘Hippodrome of Mathematical Ballad 2021’

TBS Report
10 October, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 04:09 pm

Viqarunnisa Noon Math Club organises ‘Hippodrome of Mathematical Ballad 2021’

The seven-day long event started on 28 September

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Viqarunnisa Noon Math Club (VNMC), operating under Viqarunnisa Noon School and College has organised "Hippodrome of Mathematical Ballad 2021" – an event aiming to hone the mathematical and analytical skills of the youth.

The seven-day long event started on 28 September, said a press release.

Participants were catogorised in four groups:  a. Class 3-5, b. Class 6-8, c. Class 9,10, SSC and d. Class 11,12, HSC.

The event will include 5 segments divided into four levels, the press release added.

 The "Math Olympiad" segment will be taken on the online platform "গণিতযজ্ঞ". Questions will be BDMO standard so that the participants get tested with tricky and complex concepts.

Best female participant among all levels will be honored specially.

In the "IQ Test" segment questions will be given where the test-takers will be utilising their critical thinking abilities within limited time.

 For the segment, "Pass The Probability", questions related to probability will be given and the participants must solve it within time.

"War of Calculus" segment will feature questions related to calculus.

Participants will surf the internet to find the answers to tangling questions in "Surf The Google" segment.

 

 

