HC orders Viqarunnisa authorities to enroll 41 students to Class 1

Court

TBS Report
31 January, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 05:27 pm

Related News

HC orders Viqarunnisa authorities to enroll 41 students to Class 1

TBS Report
31 January, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 05:27 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court today suspended an education ministry circular and directed authorities concerned of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College to admit 41 students, including some twins, to Class 1 for the 2023 academic session.

The bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Ali gave the order after hearing a writ petition filed by the parents of the 41 aspirant students seeking necessary directives to this end.

At the same time, the HC suspended a circular issued on 15 January by the education ministry which stated, for the 2023 academic year, 5% students beyond the total seats will be admitted into entry level and other classes.

Besides, the HC issued a rule asking why this provision of the Ministry of Education will not be cancelled. The authorities concerned, including the education secretary, primary and public education secretary, have been asked to respond within one month.

Senior lawyer ABM Altaf Hossain said, "According to the Private School, School and College (Secondary, Lower Secondary and Attached Primary Level) Students Admission Rules, 2022, if the admission seeker's sibling is already studying in an institution, the admission committee will scrutinise his or her application and take necessary measures for their enrollment."

The validity of the Ministry of Education's circular was challenged by the writ as the 5% provision was not applicable for them. For this reason, the court suspended it in the case of these 41 children and ordered their admission.

Bangladesh / Top News

Viqarunnisa Noon School and College / court / Ministry of Education / High Court (HC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Tips to incorporate sustainable construction

6h | Habitat
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How did mud walls find their way into urban designs?

8h | Habitat
Spotify is among the tech platforms that saw record growth during Covid lockdowns Photo: DW

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

11h | Panorama
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sunflower cultivation is becoming popular in Faridpur

Sunflower cultivation is becoming popular in Faridpur

3h | TBS Stories
Is Djokovic the statistical G.O.A.T?

Is Djokovic the statistical G.O.A.T?

4h | TBS SPORTS
Two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

Two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

22h | TBS Today
Iconic villains of Bollywood

Iconic villains of Bollywood

23h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

5
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi university students identified as problematic users of Facebook, internet: Study

6
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz