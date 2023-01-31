HC orders Viqarunnisa authorities to enroll 41 students to Class 1

The High Court today suspended an education ministry circular and directed authorities concerned of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College to admit 41 students, including some twins, to Class 1 for the 2023 academic session.

The bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Ali gave the order after hearing a writ petition filed by the parents of the 41 aspirant students seeking necessary directives to this end.

At the same time, the HC suspended a circular issued on 15 January by the education ministry which stated, for the 2023 academic year, 5% students beyond the total seats will be admitted into entry level and other classes.

Besides, the HC issued a rule asking why this provision of the Ministry of Education will not be cancelled. The authorities concerned, including the education secretary, primary and public education secretary, have been asked to respond within one month.

Senior lawyer ABM Altaf Hossain said, "According to the Private School, School and College (Secondary, Lower Secondary and Attached Primary Level) Students Admission Rules, 2022, if the admission seeker's sibling is already studying in an institution, the admission committee will scrutinise his or her application and take necessary measures for their enrollment."

The validity of the Ministry of Education's circular was challenged by the writ as the 5% provision was not applicable for them. For this reason, the court suspended it in the case of these 41 children and ordered their admission.