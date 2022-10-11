Viqarunnisa Noon students block Mirpur road demanding permanent campus

Hundreds of students of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College staged a protest today, blocking Mirpur Road in Dhanmondi to press the demand for a permanent campus there.

The protest came following a recent decision of the authorities of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College to shut down the Dhanmondi campus.

More than 500 students and parents blocked Mirpur Road in front of Orchard Point around 12 pm on Tuesday. The streets are still jammed with students as of writing this report at 3:30 pm on Tuesday.

The road blockage has led to gridlock around the city.

Dhanmondi model police station OC Ekram Ali Miah said that a team of police has been stationed at the location of the protest. He said, "Even after trying to talk to the students, they still refused to get off the streets."