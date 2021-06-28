Universal College Bangladesh, Monash College Australia host online training session

Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

Universal College Bangladesh and Monash College Australia hosted an online training session on "Effective problem solving: Excelling in Tests." 

Over 400 students and teachers across Bangladesh from Grades 8 to 12 attended the event, for which UCB gave the certificates of participation to all attendees, reads a press release.  

Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Jeremy Bruer, spoke during the occasion as the chief guest.

He talked about how Australian higher educational institutions – some of which are counted amongst the world's top 100, including Monash University – are amongst the top choices for Bangladeshi students.

Bruer also said Australia as a nation is a very warm and welcoming nation to these students, and in many cases, providing a career path too. 

Professor Andrew Walker, pro-vice-chancellor and president, Monash University Malaysia, and Jo Mithen, chief executive officer, Monash College Australia, along with Zarif Munir, managing director at Boston Consulting Group Malaysia and Director at Universal College Bangladesh, spoke in detail about UCB's association with Monash College.

They also discussed about the way Bangladeshi students will significantly benefit from the curriculum, course delivery and learning outcomes at Universal College Bangladesh, which are aligned to the global Monash College standards. 

The student training session was led by four Monash College trainers, including Kathleen O'Brien, Dr Mohan Nair, Harry Floros, and Carlyn Setia. 

The training provided deep insights on developing key problem-solving skills for students and the methods to improve performance in tests. Being highly interactive, the session saw many interesting questions coming from the audience.

 

