Two-day Russian film festival and photo exhibition held at Stamford University

A two-day-long 'Russian Film Festival and Photo Exhibition titled "Russia's Contribution to the Post-War Situation at Chittagong Port" was organised by joint collaboration of the Russian House in Dhaka and Stamford University Bangladesh on Stamford University campus.

Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Vikentyevich Mantytskiy was present as the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

During his speech, the Ambassador thanked the Russian House in Dhaka and the authority of Stamford University for arranging this festival, reads a press release.

He recalled the role of the Soviet Union in the Liberation War of Bangladesh and the overall reconstruction of post-war Bangladesh and said that the cultural relationship between Russia and Bangladesh is long and time-tested.

"People from the two countries can get to know each other through cultural exchange," he said.

He hoped that the friendship between the two countries would become stronger. He also said that Russia will always continue to cooperate in the overall development of Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Director of the Russian House in Dhaka, Pavel Dvoychenkov, during his speech, briefed the audience about the whole programme and mentioned that the photo exhibition has a total of 50 rare historical photographs preserved by the Russian House in Dhaka, which are proof of the role of the Soviet Union after the Liberation War in Bangladesh.

Regarding the documentary films shown at the film festival, he said that through these films, the audience can learn about the lifestyle, culture, and contemporary scientific activities of some regions of Russia, as well as the opportunities for higher education in Russia.

Screenings during the festival include the classic 1959 feature film "Ballad of a Soldier" directed by Grigory Chukhray; the science-fiction movie "Heart of a Dog" directed by Vladimir Bortko based on the novel written by Russian author Mikhail Bulgakov; and the action movie "Pirates Of The ХХ Century" directed by Boris Durov.

He invited all to the regular seminar on higher education scholarship opportunities in Russia which is organized by the Russian House in Dhaka. The next seminar will be held on 9 October 2023, at 4pm at the Russian House, Dhanmondi. He also invited Bangladeshi youths to register and participate in the World Youth Festival-2024, which will be held in Sochi at the beginning of March next year. More than 20,000 Russian and foreign young leaders, aged 18 to 35, will gather at this festival.

The Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Stamford University Fatinaz Feroze said that Bangladesh and Russia have bilateral friendly relations at different levels.

She hoped that the relationship would be stronger and that the people of the two countries would get to know each other better through cultural exchange.

Other speakers gratefully recalled the remarkable cooperation of the then Soviet Union and Russia in the reconstruction of Bangladesh and the ongoing development of Bangladesh after independence.

Vice Chancellor of Stamford University Professor Moniruzzaman thanked the Russian House in Dhaka for their overall cooperation in organizing the event and hoped to organize other events jointly with the university.

Visitors to the festival thoroughly enjoyed all the events including film screenings.