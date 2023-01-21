Textbook errors prevailing for 8-9 years: Dipu Moni 

Education Minister Dipu Moni has acknowledged the issue of errors in the textbooks which she claimed to have prevailed for the last several years.

"Some of the mistakes that have surfaced recently in the textbooks have been there for eight-nine years. I thank those who are criticising and pointing out the mistakes," she told reporters after the convocation at the Asian University for Women (AUW) in Chattogram on Saturday.

"As they read the books well, the mistakes were identified," she added.

"The textbooks of 9th and 10th grades are trial versions. We will work on the issues if there is any uncomfortable topic in those books as well," she said.

The education minister alleged that the anti-liberation forces are spreading rumours about the new textbooks.

Referring to the propaganda that various anti-Islamic words have been used in the textbooks and pictures from West Bengal and other countries have been used in the name of Bangladesh, Dipu Moni called upon all to be aware of these issues.

"If you receive something on social media, you must verify it first. You can check the truth and falsehood by collecting the books from the nearby school," she said.

She warned that a section of people has been spreading disinformation now regarding textbooks in a bid to destabilise the situation as they have not been able to put the government in trouble by other means.

