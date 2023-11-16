Bangladesh elected to UNESCO Executive Board

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 November, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 03:56 pm

Related News

Bangladesh elected to UNESCO Executive Board

TBS Report
16 November, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 03:56 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh has been elected to the UNESCO Executive Board at a keenly contested election held during the 42nd General Conference in Paris.

This brings Bangladesh back to the board after two years for the term 2023-27, as per the Foreign Ministry press release. 

This is the third contested election Bangladesh won at UNESCO in the last one and a half years, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier, Bangladesh was elected to the Executive Council for the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission in June this year and at the Intergovernmental Committee for Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritages in July 2022.

"Bangladesh's victory at UNESCO is the result of our deep engagement and diplomatic strides at the international fora under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," said Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni who led the Bangladesh delegation at the UNESCO General Conference on Wednesday.

The education minister also expressed gratitude to all UNESCO member states for supporting Bangladesh. She also thanked the Bangladesh Embassy in Paris for the hard work and focused diplomatic engagements with the organization.

"Our pledge is to work in partnership with all to accelerate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals," she added.

Earlier on Monday, Bangladesh hosted a diplomatic reception at UNESCO to garner support for its candidature while the campaign highlighted its activities on the five pillars of the SDGs. Bangladesh Ambassador to UNESCO, Khondker M Talha, said that the victory is a cumulative outcome of Bangladesh's constructive engagement with UNESCO and the country's balanced, progressive and principle-based foreign policy.

UNESCO, the UN body mandated for education, culture and science, is the first international organization Bangladesh acceded in 1972.

Top News

Unesco / UNESCO Executive Board / Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A great egret, drawn by the catches of discarded traps, is in risk of entanglement. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Wetland wildlife paying dearly for the deadly ‘China Duari’

6h | Earth
Collage of leaders of western countries: TBS

Is the pro-Israel stand of the West starting to crack?

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Everything you need to know to start a business

1d | Pursuit
As a seasoned educational leader, Steve Calland-Scoble&#039;s career has taken him across the globe, from the United Kingdom to Ukraine, Austria, Qatar, and most recently, Germany. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Steve Calland-Scoble: A luminary on an educational mission

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

54m | TBS Economy
The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

24m | TBS SPORTS
The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

1h | TBS Stories
Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

2h | TBS World