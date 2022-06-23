Southeast University holds seminar on National Budget 2022-23

Photo: Courtesy

Southeast University (SEU) held a seminar on National Budget 2022-23 on Thursday (23 June).

The seminar titled "National Budget 2022-23: Macroeconomic Challenges" was organised by the Department of Economics SEU, said a press release.

Dr Binayak Sen, director general, Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) was present as the chief guest.

Prof Dr MA Hakim, dean, School of Arts and Social Sciences chaired the programme while Prof Dr Md Serajul Islam, dean, Southeast Business School was present as the discussant.

Ruba Rummana, chairperson, Department of Economics delivered the welcome speech while five selected students gave presentations on five key issues of the budget.

Among others, Maj Gen Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed (Retd), registrar, deans, selected college principals, chairmen, directors, faculty members, officials and students attended the programme.