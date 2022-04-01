Research Reward-2022 held at IUBAT

International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) has hosted Research and Publication Reward-2022 recently.

Conferred on 31 March, the Research and Publication Rewards are awarded to successful researchers of the university every year under the Miyan Research Institute which is named after the Founder of IUBAT Prof Dr M Alimullah Miyan, reads a press release.

This year, 56 teachers of IUBAT have been awarded this reward for 104 research and publications on a wide range of topics.

For this award, the research papers are evaluated based on publications in world renowned Scopus, SI indexed journals, IUBAT Review and other journals with high impact factors. The awardees receive cash and certificates.

The chief guest was University Grants Commission Member Prof Dr Biswajit Chanda.

Omar Faruque, Director of Private University Division, UGC was present as the special guest. IUBAT Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Abdur Rab presided over the award ceremony.

The address of welcome was offered by IUBAT Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hamida Akhtar Begum.

IUBAT Treasurer spoke on the mission, vision, objectives and operational philosophy of the Miyan Research Institute.

The Chairman of the Miyan Research Institute Prof Dr Abul Khair offered a vote of thanks and congratulated the awardees of the year.