Research Reward-2022 held at IUBAT

Education

TBS Report
01 April, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2022, 08:36 pm

Related News

Research Reward-2022 held at IUBAT

TBS Report
01 April, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2022, 08:36 pm
Research Reward-2022 held at IUBAT

International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) has hosted Research and Publication Reward-2022  recently. 

Conferred on 31 March, the Research and Publication Rewards are awarded to successful researchers of the university every year under the Miyan Research Institute which is named after the Founder of IUBAT Prof Dr M Alimullah Miyan, reads a press release. 

This year, 56 teachers of IUBAT have been awarded this reward for 104 research and publications on a wide range of topics. 

For this award, the research papers are evaluated based on publications in world renowned Scopus, SI indexed journals, IUBAT Review and other journals with high impact factors. The awardees receive cash and certificates.

The chief guest was University Grants Commission Member Prof Dr Biswajit Chanda. 

Omar Faruque, Director of Private University Division, UGC was present as the special guest. IUBAT Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Abdur Rab presided over the award ceremony. 

The address of welcome was offered by IUBAT Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hamida Akhtar Begum. 

IUBAT Treasurer spoke on the mission, vision, objectives and operational philosophy of the Miyan Research Institute.

The Chairman of the Miyan Research Institute Prof Dr Abul Khair offered a vote of thanks and congratulated the awardees of the year.

International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Although Abdullah Babul, Nanna Miya&#039;s nephew and successor (pictured) did not disclose the current cook’s name, he said that they were all taught by Haji Nanna himself. Photo: Noor A Alam

From serving polao on mats to becoming a beloved local brand: The story of Haji Nanna Biryani

11h | Panorama
Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

12h | Analysis
Fishermen, at the Meghna River bank in Lakshmipur, have rediscovered their fishing life with the use of solar power. Their boats are now equipped with high-powered lights, smartphones and other electric products which made fishing easier during night hours. Photo: TBS

How solar power changed the life of Meghna fishermen

12h | Bangladesh
People stand in a long queue to buy kerosene oil for kerosene cookers amid a shortage of domestic gas due to country&#039;s economic crisis, at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters

What's behind Sri Lanka's economic crisis?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scorpions to perform at Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert at Madison’s Square

Scorpions to perform at Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert at Madison’s Square

1d | Videos
Colombo port congestion comes as supply chain woe

Colombo port congestion comes as supply chain woe

1d | Videos
Harry Potter writer JK Rowling's biography

Harry Potter writer JK Rowling's biography

1d | Videos
PM Imran Khan’s fate to be decided on 3 April

PM Imran Khan’s fate to be decided on 3 April

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh