Paving the road to personal growth: BUPBCC concludes ‘Biz Quest 2024, powered by ACCA Bangladesh’

BUP Business & Communication Club, one of the most prominent and established clubs residing in the business club circuit of the country have seemingly wrapped up their flagship seminar-based event titled "Biz Quest 2024' this Saturday on 18 May.

The club which is primarily operated by students of Bangladesh University of Professionals seeks to foster a culture which not only creates a platform for its members to discover their true potential but also aims to produce a stage where the most captivating minds in the country can showcase and develop their hidden talents. Their precisely curated program called "Biz Quest" for ambitious youths around the nation emphasises upon offering guidance, direction and track line to growth, career expansion and personal progress.

With its 4th iteration triumphantly finished, Biz Quest 2024 focused on driven individuals who just commenced their undergraduate tenure. Offering an additional prioritisation of tricks of tips to start caressing latent skills early on, the event perfectly aligned with the club's vision of creating the future leaders of tomorrow. BUPBCC acknowledged the necessity of such knowledge and guidance early on, which resulted in Biz Quest 2024 amassing over 300 participants from major institutions around the country.

This edition of the event focused on providing both online and offline segments split in 3 days, starting from 16th may. The program offered 4 online and 4 offline segments tailor made for freshers and sophomores to serve as the guidebook to their improvement. The sessions included topics from the basics of CV building to understanding the need of soft skills, cracking business competitions. evaluation of part time opportunities, growth through financial awareness, careers in multinational companies, how to present like a pro and more.

The credibility and effectiveness of the arrangement was further solidified by the presence of industry experts and certified professionals as speakers. Biz quest 2024 saw a plethora of brilliant minds impart their wisdom for motivating and steering the young crowd such as Surajit Saha - Senior Manager of Unilever Bangladesh, Asif Hossain - Chief Human Resource Officer of Summit Communications, Nafis Kazi - Global Graduate of BAT Bangladesh, Shafkat Turjo - Territory Executive of Japan Tobacco International, Shafin Ahmed - Territory Manager of Unilever Bangladesh, Raqibul Faiaze Md.Ikramah FCCA - Vice Chair of MAC of ACCA Bangladesh, Zaved Parvez - Founder of Restart Yourself with Zaved Parvez and Nafees Saalim - Found of Impact Academy.

The seamless execution of the event was assisted by ACCA Bangladesh, who supported the club's ideology of cultivating a notion which helped individuals unearth their true competencies. Biz Quest 2024 was also endorsed by reputed partners such as Sunquick and The Business Standard. Their unwavering coordination resulted in execution of a vision and event which was interactive, engaging and stimulative.

BUP Business & Communication Club extends its warmest appreciation to all its partners and stakeholders involved who made Biz Quest 2024 a resounding success. The completion of the event signals for a future generation who are now well informed, knowledgeable and prepared, setting a tone for their qualities to flourish and prosper.