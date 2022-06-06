No PEC exam this year: MoPME

UNB
06 June, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 09:37 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

This year's Primary Education Completion Examination (PECE) and its equivalent exams will not be held, as with the Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) examinations.

Aminul Islam Khan, Senior Secretary of Ministry of Primary and Mass Education confirmed the decision to UNB on Monday.

On Sunday, Education Minister Dipu Moni said JSC, JDC exams will not be held this year like the previous year.

"Students will be promoted to the next class on the basis of the results of final exams in their respective schools. However, they will receive a certificate from their respective Board of Education," she said.

PEC exams

