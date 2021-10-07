Proposal to scrap PEC exam sent to PM

Student participating in Public exam

A proposal to scrap the Primary Education Completion (PEC) examination has been sent to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

An announcement in this regard may come from the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education by next week if the premier approves the proposal, reports Jago News.

Confirming about the step, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain said, "From the beginning, we were in favor of taking the test. But it has become tough to hold the exams following the cancellation of Junior School Certificate (JSC) and equivalent exams."

Zakir said a draft proposal has been sent to the prime minister to reach a decision on the issue. PEC and equivalent exams will be scrapped if the premier approves it.

According to sources, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has taken a decision in principle to scrap the exams. To make a final decision, a brief proposal was sent to the premier on Thursday. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has also opined in favour of the cancellation.

The academic activities at primary schools had been suspended for one and a half years due to the Covid situation. As a result, it was not possible to complete the regular syllabus of class five.

However, the ministry is mulling to provide pupils board certificates by evaluating them through annual examinations.

