New BoT Chairman, NSU: Mr. Azim Uddin Ahmed has been elected as the Chairman, Board of Trustees of North South University

Education

TBS Report
01 July, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 12:27 pm

Mr. Azim Uddin Ahmed, Newly Elected Chairman, Board of Trustees, North South University (NSU).
Mr. Azim Uddin Ahmed, eminent industrialist, renowned patron of education, distinguished philanthropist, dynamic social worker and one of the promoters and founder members of North South University has been elected unanimously as the Chairman, Board of Trustees of North South University recently, states a press release. 

He served the NSU BOT thrice as its Chairman before this present assignment. 

Mr. Ahmed is the Chairman of Mutual Group of Companies. He is the Sponsor Director and former Chairman of Southeast Bank Limited, a leading private bank in the country. He is a successful businessperson who has been at the head of 9 different companies. 

He started trading business in 1962 at a very early age while he was a student. He is one of the few Bengalese to be established as a prominent businessman in pre liberated Bangladesh and prospered further after liberation.

Mr. Ahmed, as a travel enthusiast visited different countries several times. As a well-respected leader in the business community, he has served executive committee of different trade bodies in repeated tenures, namely Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce (FBCCI), Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI), Bangladesh Indenting Association, and Bangladesh Association of Bankers (BAB). He is currently the president of the Bangladesh Consumer Product Manufacturers and Marketers Association. 

He was born on June 30, 1940, in Chhagalnaiya upazilla, Feni in an aristocratic Muslim family. He is graduated from the University of Dhaka.

Mr. Ahmed is also associated with various social and philanthropic activities. Reputed as a very social and humble person, he was President of different social organizations, namely, Gulshan Club, Baridhara Society, and Rotary Club for consecutive tenures. He also volunteered in the foundation of many schools and Madrasas.

North South University

Comments

