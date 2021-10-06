Mujib 100Idea Content 2021 to foster innovation in education

Education

TBS Report
06 October, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 10:02 pm

Related News

Mujib 100Idea Content 2021 to foster innovation in education

Boasting prize money for winners totalling Tk1 crore 20 lakhs, the contest will help bridge the gap between industry and academia

TBS Report
06 October, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 10:02 pm
Mujib 100Idea Content 2021 to foster innovation in education

The "Mujib 100Idea Contest 2021", organised by the University Grants Commission (UGC), is going to foster innovation in education, speakers at a discussion said yesterday.

Boasting prize money for winners totalling Tk1 crore 20 lakhs, the contest will help bridge the gap between industry and academia.

The comments came on Wednesday at a virtual discussion titled "Ecosystem of Innovative Education through Industrial Collaboration" organised by the UGC, a press release says.  

Addressing the discussion as the chief guest, Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury said if an ecosystem of innovative education was created through industrial cooperation, knowledge-based education in Bangladesh would progress to great heights.

He said the contest was open for all citizens, especially students, to win prizes by sharing innovative ideas.

Responding to questions from the participants, special speaker Shibli Rubayat-ul-Islam, chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, said the idea competition would help bridge the gap between industry and academia, while creating an environment of cooperation.

Md Sajjad Hossain, organising chair, IC4IR 2021 and a member of the UGC, in his speech, called upon students, teachers and academicians to use the ecosystem of industrial collaboration to make innovations in education, giving importance to building a technology-dependent Bangladesh.

Rubana Haque, chairperson, Mohammadia Group and former president, BGMEA; Engineer Abubakar Hanip, chancellor, Innovative Global University, USA and NM Zeaul Alam, senior secretary, Department of Information and Communication Technology were present as speakers at the session moderated by Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, chair, Mujib 100Idea Contest 2021 and M Shamim Kaiser, technical secretary, IC4IR 2021.

The deadline for submission of ideas is October 10, 2021.

For detailed information, one can visit https://www.ic4irb.org/mujib100ideas

Bangladesh

Mujib 100Idea Content 2021 / UGC / Education

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

11h | Videos
Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

11h | Videos
Pandora papers leak reveals offshore tax havens of the rich and famous

Pandora papers leak reveals offshore tax havens of the rich and famous

11h | Videos
Downturn in remittances worries the economy

Downturn in remittances worries the economy

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users