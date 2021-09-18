IUB sponsors 'A Midnight Tempest'

A Midnight Tempest, a short film directed by Abanti Chakraborty, West Bengal theatre director, premiered in Kolkata on 1 September.

According to a press release, the film production is sponsored by Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) and premiered by the British Council, Kolkata.

The four-minute A Midnight Tempest draws upon a chapter in the seminal book Shakespeare Our Contemporary (1964) by Jan Kott which discusses Puck in A Midsummer Night's Dream and Ariel in The Tempest by Shakespeare.

With Covid-19 in the backdrop, the Shakespearean "spirits" meet at a Kolkata pub in the film and problematise the concept of freedom in contemporary time and space.

The film has gathered rave reviews in India.

Dr Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman, a professor at the Department of English and Modern Languages, IUB acted as the film's academic and script consultant.

Professor Ahsanuzzaman previously directed the adaptations of William Shakespeare's Hamlet and Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House and An Enemy of the People.

Rwitobroto Mukherjee, a young film and theatre actor, played the role of Puck, and theatre and film actor Sean Banerjee, played the corporate servant Ariel.

IUB will premiere A Midnight Tempest in Bangladesh by the end of September 2021.



