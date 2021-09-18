IUB sponsors 'A Midnight Tempest'

Education

TBS Report
18 September, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 09:32 pm

Related News

IUB sponsors 'A Midnight Tempest'

The film has gathered rave reviews in India

TBS Report
18 September, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 09:32 pm
IUB sponsors &#039;A Midnight Tempest&#039;

A Midnight Tempest, a short film directed by Abanti Chakraborty, West Bengal theatre director, premiered in Kolkata on 1 September.  

According to a press release, the film production is sponsored by Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) and premiered by the British Council, Kolkata. 

The four-minute A Midnight Tempest draws upon a chapter in the seminal book Shakespeare Our Contemporary (1964) by Jan Kott which discusses Puck in A Midsummer Night's Dream and Ariel in The Tempest by Shakespeare. 

With Covid-19 in the backdrop, the Shakespearean "spirits" meet at a Kolkata pub in the film and problematise the concept of freedom in contemporary time and space. 

The film has gathered rave reviews in India.

Dr Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman, a professor at the Department of English and Modern Languages, IUB acted as the film's academic and script consultant. 

Professor Ahsanuzzaman previously directed the adaptations of William Shakespeare's Hamlet and Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House and An Enemy of the People.

Rwitobroto Mukherjee, a young film and theatre actor, played the role of Puck, and theatre and film actor Sean Banerjee, played the corporate servant Ariel.

IUB will premiere A Midnight Tempest in Bangladesh by the end of September 2021.
 
 

A Midnight Tempest / Independent University Bangladesh (IUB)

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

2h | Videos
The rise and fall of Evaly

The rise and fall of Evaly

2h | Videos
Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

8h | Videos
SpaceX launches first civilian crew to orbit

SpaceX launches first civilian crew to orbit

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

4
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

5
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly

6
TBS Illustration
World+Biz

Countries with the highest rape incidents