Info minister pays tribute to all teachers on World Teachers' Day

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday paid rich tributes to all teachers at home and abroad.

Marking the World Teachers' Day, the minister gave a status on social platform.

In the status, he wrote, "My respect and love for all the teachers on the World Teachers' Day. Indeed teachers are the craftsmen of making human life. Thereby they make the nation. In my life I got some wonderful teachers."

"Here is my Ishaq sir – who was our English teacher at Chittagong Govt Muslim High School and Sumongol Mutsuddy sir – who was our physics teacher at Chittagong Govt Mohsin College. We are blessed that still they are with us," said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

The minister always said that teaching his profession and politics is vow.