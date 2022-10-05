Info minister pays tribute to all teachers on World Teachers' Day

Education

BSS
05 October, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 11:05 pm

Related News

Info minister pays tribute to all teachers on World Teachers' Day

BSS
05 October, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 11:05 pm
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday paid rich tributes to all teachers at home and abroad.

Marking the World Teachers' Day, the minister gave a status on social platform.

In the status, he wrote, "My respect and love for all the teachers on the World Teachers' Day. Indeed teachers are the craftsmen of making human life. Thereby they make the nation. In my life I got some wonderful teachers."

"Here is my Ishaq sir – who was our English teacher at Chittagong Govt Muslim High School and Sumongol Mutsuddy sir – who was our physics teacher at Chittagong Govt Mohsin College. We are blessed that still they are with us," said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

The minister always said that teaching his profession and politics is vow.

Bangladesh / Top News

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud / World Teacher's Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside Dolonchapa, a women-only bus service, a female conductor is collecting fares from passengers. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Female employment is rising rapidly. Then why are women-only buses ‘unprofitable’?

11h | Panorama
As medicine prices increase, the poorest one-fifth of households will face a difficult tradeoff between life-saving medicines and other basic needs. Photo: Mumit M

Pharma industry needs to prepare for headwinds

14h | Panorama
Workers often sustain severe casualties due to unplanned work practices, and the number is not negligible. All these hazards and casualties are avoidable if proper actions are taken. PHOTO: REUTERS

Towards a safer ship recycling industry

1d | Panorama
The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Dholaikhal sees annual business worth Tk8,000-10,000 cr

Dholaikhal sees annual business worth Tk8,000-10,000 cr

1h | Videos
Reasons behind popularity of MSI GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card

Reasons behind popularity of MSI GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card

4h | Videos
Bangladesh falls behind in hitting sixes in T20

Bangladesh falls behind in hitting sixes in T20

4h | Videos
Why Noorjahan Market is so popular?

Why Noorjahan Market is so popular?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code