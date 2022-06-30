GPE to give Bangladesh $53m to boost primary education quality

Global Partnership for Education (GPE), a global fund solely dedicated to improving education in developing countries, will provide Bangladesh with a $53.53 million grant to improve primary education.

The government on Thursday signed an agreement with the International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank Group in this regard, reads a finance ministry press statement.

Fatima Yasmin, secretary to the Economic Relations Division and Mercy Miyang Tembon, World Bank's country director for Bangladesh, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.

According to the press statement, the money will be provided through the World Bank as additional financing for the Quality Learning for All Program under Fourth Primary Education Development Program being implemented by the primary and mass education ministry.

The main objectives of this programme include providing quality primary education for all children of the country from pre-primary up to fifth grade through an inclusive and equitable education system.

Besides, it aims to enhance the quality of teaching-learning practice being applied in schools that enable children to acquire the essential grade-level competencies stipulated in the curriculum. The programme also aims to ensure strong governance, adequate and equitable financing and better management of the primary education system.

The World Bank (WB) is the largest multilateral development partner of Bangladesh.