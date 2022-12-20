Exchange of views with media personalities held at BUP

20 December, 2022
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Public Relations, Information and Publications (PRIP) Office of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) organised an "Exchange of Views" programme with media personalities on Tuesday (20 December) at the Bijoy Auditorium of its campus.

The main purpose of the programme was to develop relations with media personnel and to highlight the distinctive features of the university on the way of developing skilled human resources by providing need-based and outcome-based education, said a press release.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In the programme, Air Commodore Md Mamunur Rashid, BUP, MPhil, ADWC was present as the chair of the session.

Among others, BUP Registrar Brigadier General Abdullah Al Mamun, director of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), senior officials of BUP and invited personalities from various electronic and print media were also present.

