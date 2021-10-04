Efforts underway to open China’s door to Bangladeshi students

Efforts are underway to open China's doors to Bangladeshi students once again following flight suspensions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister-Counselor of the Chinese Embassy to Bangladesh Yan Hualong made the statement at a webinar organised by the Association of Bangladesh-China Alumni to mark the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 46th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"Over the years, China has remained by our side in every crisis and recently during the coronavirus crisis in Bangladesh, China extended its support by providing vaccines," Planning Minister MA Mannan said while addressing the webinar as the chief guest.

Highlighting the good relations enjoyed by the two countries, the minister pointed out that China provided tax exemptions of up to 97% for exports from Bangladesh and had made huge investments in the country which further strengthened their friendship.

He then urged China to take back the Bangladeshi students who were pursuing their education at different institutes in China, but have been stuck in Bangladesh due to Covid-19.

Minister-Counselor Yan Hualong said efforts are underway to reopen the country's doors to Bangladeshi students, adding that the Covid-19 threat in Bangladesh was yet to be neutralised.

"On September 25, a US-Bangla flight reached China from Bangladesh with 130 passengers and among them 30 passengers tested positive in the airport. Following this, US-Bangla flights to China were suspended," he said.

Not only this, China also found positive cases in most of the flights from Bangladesh, said Hualong.

Praising Bangladesh's progress in economy, he said, Bangladesh is moving ahead and remains on the right track to achieve its vision for 2041.

The dreams of Bangladesh and China are the same, he said, adding that they were committed to keeping the strategic partnership and prospering together.

Around 5,000 Bangladeshi students, who studied at different institutes in China and have been stuck in Bangladesh since the pandemic broke, have been waiting to resume their education.