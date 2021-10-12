DU students to get health insurance with payment of Tk270 premium

Education

TBS Report
12 October, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 07:36 pm

Related News

DU students to get health insurance with payment of Tk270 premium

Students will get the insurance benefits during their studentship until the age of 28

TBS Report
12 October, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 07:36 pm
DU students to get health insurance with payment of Tk270 premium

All regular students of Dhaka University (DU) will get highest Tk50,000 health insurance after paying only a premium amount of Tk270 during admission every year.

Students will get the insurance benefits during their studentship until the age of 28, Prothom Alo reported citing a DU press statement on Tuesday.

Students have been asked to contact their respective departments or institutes to avail the insurance benefits.

The university authorities decided to bring all the students under the health insurance coverage earlier in June last year.

Besides, officials and staffs of the university will also enjoy the insurance benefits, the statement said.

Students who failed to register for the health insurance in the current academic session, have been asked to submit the premium payment after logging in to the university website https://student.eis.du.ac.bd.

Students will get money receipts after making payments which will be necessary to submit while claiming the insurance benefits from the hospitals.

Bangladesh / Top News

DU / Dhaka University / health insurance for DU students

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

23h | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

23h | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

23h | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally

5
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

6
AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case
Crime

AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case