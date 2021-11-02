83.11% fail DU Kha unit admission test

A total of 7,012 students passed the test. The pass rate stood at 16.89%.

Photo: DU
Photo: DU

Results of the "Kha" unit admission test of Dhaka University (DU) for 2020-21 academic sessions have been published.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Akhtaruzzaman announced the results during a press briefing held at the university campus at around 12:30pm on Tuesday.

Some 47,632 students applied while 41,524 attended the examination for the 2,378 vacant seats this year.

A total of 7,012 students passed the test. The pass rate stood at 16.89%.

Md Jakaria of Dhaka's Darunnazat Siddiqia Kamil Madrasah stood first in the admission test with 100.5 marks.

Meanwhile, Samia Akther of Chandpur Government Girls' College and Notre Dame College's Muhammad Khalid Khan secured second and third places with 95.5 and 94.75 marks respectively.

The results are available on the Dhaka University website -- https://admission.eis.du.ac.bd.

For SMS notification of the results, a candidate will have to type "DU KHA <roll no>" and send it to 16321.

The successful students will have to fill the "Subject Choice Form" on the website, and submit it between 8 -15 November.

All other admission-related information will be available on the examination website's "Kha" unit notice section.

The admission test was held on 2 October.

