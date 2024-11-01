Govt to hold emergency meeting with DU, stakeholders over separate facility for 7 colleges

The interim government yesterday said there will be a separate administrative system in DU for the maintenance of the seven colleges

Students of seven DU-affiliated colleges block the Science Lab intersection in Dhaka on 30 October 2024. Photo: TBS
Students of seven DU-affiliated colleges block the Science Lab intersection in Dhaka on 30 October 2024. Photo: TBS

The government will hold an emergency meeting with Dhaka University (DU) and key stakeholders, including students, likely on Sunday (3 November) regarding setting up a separate facility under the university for its seven affiliated colleges.

In a statement issued today (1 November), DU authorities clarified their position regarding the interim government's decision taken yesterday that there will be a separate administrative system in DU for the maintenance of the seven colleges.

DU authorities came to know about this decision of the Advisory Council from media reports. The concerned ministry has not had any formal discussions with DU authorities regarding this proposal, reads the statement.

After learning about the matter, the university authorities immediately discussed it with various high-level officials of the government including the advisers concerned. The government also responded with sincerity considering the public importance of the matter, it said.

The government has agreed to hold an emergency meeting on this issue at the earliest, likely on Sunday, at the ministry level with DU and other key stakeholders including the students, adds the statement.

Students of the DU-affiliated seven colleges – Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College, Kabi Nazrul Government College, Begum Badrunnesa Government Mohila College, Mirpur Government Bangla College, and Government Titumir College – have been blocking roads in the city for the past few days demanding the establishment of a separate public university.

Yesterday (31 October), at a press briefing, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said the representatives of the seven colleges talked to Education Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud and Youth and Sports Advisor Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain.

They came up with a decision that there would be a designated place in the DU so that administrative works of the seven colleges could be conducted, he said.

There will be separate registrar and dedicated officials, and it will be accomplished in consultation with the DU authorities and the University Grants Commission (UGC), he added.

