Separate facility to be set up at DU for seven colleges

A separate facility will be set up at Dhaka University (DU) to carry out administrative works of seven colleges affiliated with the DU.

"The representatives of the seven colleges today talked to Education Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud and Youth and Sports Advisor Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and they came up with a decision that there will be a designated place in the DU so that administrative works (of the seven colleges) could be conducted," Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told a press briefing here.

He said there will be separate registrar and dedicated officials, and it will be accomplished in consultation with the DU authorities and University Grants Commission (UGC).

The regular press briefing was held at Foreign Service Academy to inform about the outcomes of the meeting of advisers' council held today.