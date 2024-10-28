Another case filed against 220 BCL leaders over July 15 attacks on DU campus

Another criminal case has been filed against 220 named and 150-200 unidentified leaders and activists of the banned student organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League in connection with the July 15 attack on agitating students at the Dhaka University campus.

"As a number of key attackers' names were missing in the previous case. Hence, another case was filed with Shahbagh Police Station," plaintiff Arman Hossain, a key coordinator of Anti Discrimination Student movement told a press briefing inside the police station after lodging the case this evening.

This case has been filed under Section 326, 109 and 114 of the Penal Code, Said Arman.

Apart from the masterminds and facilitators of the attack, the female BCL leaders who illegally obstructed the agitating students in the halls, have also been accused under Section 341 of the Penal Code, Arman added.

Key accused of the case are: BCL president Saddam Hussein, general secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan, DU BCL president Mazharul Kabir Shayon, general secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, Jagannath University vice president Imrahim Sanim and vice president of combined private university BCL Chowdhury Anm Nokib Ashraf.

The masterminds, instigators and key attackers were implicated in the case, said a key coordinator Abdul Kader in the press conference.

Plaintiff Arman further said, "We have taken utmost precautions to identify the attackers...we identified the accused through hours of homework and reviewing several times so that no innocent people's name gets included among the accused."

The coordinators hoped that people will come forward and take legal move wherever Awami League leaders and their collaborators tortured and assaulted people in various ways in the last 15 years.

Earlier on October 21, a criminal case was filed against 391 Awami League, Jubo league and banned Chhatra League leaders including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with Shahbag police station in connection with the July 15 attack on DU campus

In the case, around 800-1000 unidentified persons were also accused in the case filed by Mahin Sarkar, a coordinator of the Anti Discrimination Student Movement, who also came under attack on that day by BCL men.

Spokesperson of Anti Discrimination student Movement Umama Fatima and coordinator Rifat Rashid were also present at the press briefing.