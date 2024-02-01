Rahat Fateh Ali Khan reacts to backlash over viral video beating 'student': 'I did apologise to him'

Splash

Hindustan Times
01 February, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 12:49 pm

Related News

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan reacts to backlash over viral video beating 'student': 'I did apologise to him'

In the viral video, Rahat was seen repeatedly slapping and kicking the employee with his shoe, over a ‘bottle.’ Many trolled him about it, which he had then clarified was ‘pir sahab ka dum ka paani (holy water)’

Hindustan Times
01 February, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 12:49 pm
Photo: Hindustan Times
Photo: Hindustan Times

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan opened up about a recent widely shared video, where he was seen hitting a man, Naveed Hasnain, with a shoe.

Talking to Adeel Asif on his podcast, the Pakistani singer said he apologised to Naveed, whom he calls his shagird (protege). He had previously clarified about the matter after many on social media criticised him for allegedly subjecting his protege to physical torture.

Talking about the incident, Rahat told Adeel, "I did apologise to him. He started crying and said, 'Ustaad ji (Sir) why are you doing this?'" The 49-year-old said, "Baap ka jaise role hota hai. Shagird ki baap hone ki jarurat hai. Humne woh role hi adaa kia hai (I am his teacher. I have played the role of his father)."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He went on to say that he has been helping his employee's family by paying for their medical treatments and wedding expenses. In the viral video, Rahat was seen repeatedly slapping and kicking the employee with his shoe, over a 'bottle.' Many trolled him about it, which he had then clarified was 'pir sahab ka dum ka paani (holy water)'.

Reacting to the trolling, the Pakistani singer said, "He is my protege and I accepted that I scolded and trashed him. Later I apologised. Till this point, it was fine but people are making fun of it. But the truth is he had my holy water with him. People are not understanding the intensity of the situation. It's a very serious matter for me as it involves my spiritual guide."

The video featured Rahat Fateh Ali Khan hitting and slapping the man, whom he identified as his protege. He kept asking him, "Where is my bottle?"

Later, Rahat called the incident an "internal matter" between a master and his employee. "Whatever you have seen in these videos is about an internal matter between an ustaad (master) and a shagird (protege). When a protege does a good job, we shower a lot of them and when they make a mistake, we punish them as well... I had apologised to him at the same time..." he clarified in a separate video, which also featured Hasnain and his father.

The O Re Piya fame singer also said that the person who recorded the video was trying to tarnish his image.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan / Singer / controversy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Da Nang, the third largest city in Vietnam, viewed from the Dragon Bridge. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

1h | Explorer
LGED is working on developing a core rural road network at every upazila and district level. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

Economic growth is driving up the need to upgrade rural roads

15m | Panorama
TBS Infographics.

Why RMG nearshoring never posed a real threat to Bangladeshi manufacturers

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How mentorship helps both mentors and mentees

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Model Messi: Earns million dollars in one minute

Model Messi: Earns million dollars in one minute

15h | Videos
India's ancient carpet weaving industry meets AI

India's ancient carpet weaving industry meets AI

2h | Videos
Can the United States establish peace in the Middle East?

Can the United States establish peace in the Middle East?

17h | Videos
ADP implementation hits years-low in Jul-Dec

ADP implementation hits years-low in Jul-Dec

14h | Videos