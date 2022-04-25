BUP holds workshop on accreditation in higher education

Education

TBS Report
25 April, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 06:27 pm

Related News

BUP holds workshop on accreditation in higher education

TBS Report
25 April, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 06:27 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) held a workshop titled "Bangladesh National Qualification Framework and Accreditation Standards & Criteria" on Monday (25 April).

Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and the Office of the Evaluation, Faculty and Curriculum Development (OEFCD) jointly organised the workshop, held at Bijoy Auditorium, BUP, said a press release.

The workshop discussed the importance, challenges, framework, and standards about accreditation in higher education.

Professor Dr Sanjoy Kumar Adhikary, member of Bangladesh Accreditation Council and Ex VC of Noakhali Science and Technology University and Professor Dr SM Kabir, member of Bangladesh Accreditation Council and Ex Professor of University of Rajshahi were present as keynote speakers.

They spoke on 'Bangladesh National Qualification Framework Adaption and Maintenance, and Accreditation Standards and Criteria'.

BUP VC Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam was present as the chief guest and gave the closing remarks.

Dean of OEFCD and Director of IQAC Cadre M Sharif Uddin Bhuiyan gave the vote of thanks as the session chair.

Among others, BUP senior officials, teachers and officers were present in the workshop.

BUP / workshop / Higher education

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Members and activists of Azov regiment take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on 20 May, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Azov Battalion: The far-right defenders of Mariupol making Putin’s words ring true

6h | Panorama
Hatil’s Sofa Fusion: Is it a sofa or a bed?

Hatil’s Sofa Fusion: Is it a sofa or a bed?

8h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Our farmlands are disappearing fast. Compact housing can be a solution 

9h | Panorama
he 35 MW plant has 1,37,520 solar panels and 12 central inverters – 3.125 MW each – to supply electricity to the national grid. Photo: Courtesy

SPECTRA SOLAR PARK: New generation takes an interest in renewables

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What's the logic behind removing playground and constructing a police station?

What's the logic behind removing playground and constructing a police station?

6h | Videos
Photo: Collected

Self Protect: An emergency safety app

6h | Videos
Is now the right time to buy gold?

Is now the right time to buy gold?

10h | Videos
When will Russia-Ukraine war end?

When will Russia-Ukraine war end?

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

2
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?

6
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2