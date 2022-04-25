BUP holds workshop on accreditation in higher education

Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) held a workshop titled "Bangladesh National Qualification Framework and Accreditation Standards & Criteria" on Monday (25 April).

Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and the Office of the Evaluation, Faculty and Curriculum Development (OEFCD) jointly organised the workshop, held at Bijoy Auditorium, BUP, said a press release.

The workshop discussed the importance, challenges, framework, and standards about accreditation in higher education.

Professor Dr Sanjoy Kumar Adhikary, member of Bangladesh Accreditation Council and Ex VC of Noakhali Science and Technology University and Professor Dr SM Kabir, member of Bangladesh Accreditation Council and Ex Professor of University of Rajshahi were present as keynote speakers.

They spoke on 'Bangladesh National Qualification Framework Adaption and Maintenance, and Accreditation Standards and Criteria'.

BUP VC Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam was present as the chief guest and gave the closing remarks.

Dean of OEFCD and Director of IQAC Cadre M Sharif Uddin Bhuiyan gave the vote of thanks as the session chair.

Among others, BUP senior officials, teachers and officers were present in the workshop.