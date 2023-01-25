Brac university celebrates 'Hope Festival 2023' with flash mob

Education

Press Release
25 January, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 02:41 pm

Related News

Brac university celebrates 'Hope Festival 2023' with flash mob

Press Release
25 January, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 02:41 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Brac University celebrated the 'Brac Hope Festival 2023' with a flash mob performed by Prantik Deb and his team at the university premises.

The other two flash mobs will take place on the North South University campus on Thursday (26 January) at 12pm and at the Aarong flagship store in Tejgaon on Friday (3 February) at 5 pm, said a press release.

According to the media release, all three flash mobs have been composed and choreographed following the theme song Brac has launched marking BRAC's 50 years. 

Prantik Deb, student of Department of Drama and Dramatics, Jahangirnagar University, is a specialist on Bharatanatyam. He started learning Bharatanatyam from Anisul Islam Hero, Director, Srishti Cultural Centre, since 2014. Alongside he also learned from renowned dance masters like Indian Leela Samson, C. V. Chandrasekhar, and Rajdeep Banerjee. Besides Bangladesh he has performed in India, Nepal, Russia, China, Thailand, and Sri Lanka.

Brac Hope Festival is designed with programmes and performances with a particular theme. "A tribute to Bangladesh", "Power of potential", and "Building a world we want" will be the themes for the first, second, and third day respectively. Education, economic empowerment, gender equality, climate change, and mental health are the key focus areas of all the programmes, sessions, and performances in this festival, reads the release.

Hope Festival will open with the national anthem at 5pm on 9 February with the theme "A tribute to Bangladesh". It will be followed by a documentary on the life of Brac founder Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. Brac executive director Asif Saleh will give the welcome speech after which the main programme segments will begin. Tamara Hasan Abed, managing director, Brac Enterprises, will speak at the main session on the second day.

The ecosystem of Brac brand will be presented through a series of installations and programmes, which will demonstrate the multifaceted social development programmes, social enterprises, university, and investments operated under its umbrella.

Bkash, Brac Bank, IPDC Finance, and Brac University are partners of the Hope Festival.

BRAC University / flash mob / festival

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

7h | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

6h | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

1d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

19h | TBS SPORTS
Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

20h | TBS SPORTS
Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

21h | TBS SPORTS
Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

23h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

4
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February