Brac university celebrates 'Hope Festival 2023' with flash mob

Brac University celebrated the 'Brac Hope Festival 2023' with a flash mob performed by Prantik Deb and his team at the university premises.

The other two flash mobs will take place on the North South University campus on Thursday (26 January) at 12pm and at the Aarong flagship store in Tejgaon on Friday (3 February) at 5 pm, said a press release.

According to the media release, all three flash mobs have been composed and choreographed following the theme song Brac has launched marking BRAC's 50 years.

Prantik Deb, student of Department of Drama and Dramatics, Jahangirnagar University, is a specialist on Bharatanatyam. He started learning Bharatanatyam from Anisul Islam Hero, Director, Srishti Cultural Centre, since 2014. Alongside he also learned from renowned dance masters like Indian Leela Samson, C. V. Chandrasekhar, and Rajdeep Banerjee. Besides Bangladesh he has performed in India, Nepal, Russia, China, Thailand, and Sri Lanka.

Brac Hope Festival is designed with programmes and performances with a particular theme. "A tribute to Bangladesh", "Power of potential", and "Building a world we want" will be the themes for the first, second, and third day respectively. Education, economic empowerment, gender equality, climate change, and mental health are the key focus areas of all the programmes, sessions, and performances in this festival, reads the release.

Hope Festival will open with the national anthem at 5pm on 9 February with the theme "A tribute to Bangladesh". It will be followed by a documentary on the life of Brac founder Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. Brac executive director Asif Saleh will give the welcome speech after which the main programme segments will begin. Tamara Hasan Abed, managing director, Brac Enterprises, will speak at the main session on the second day.

The ecosystem of Brac brand will be presented through a series of installations and programmes, which will demonstrate the multifaceted social development programmes, social enterprises, university, and investments operated under its umbrella.

Bkash, Brac Bank, IPDC Finance, and Brac University are partners of the Hope Festival.