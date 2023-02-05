Bangladesh University holds orientation programme

Bangladesh University held an orientation programme in the permanent campus at Adabor to welcome spring semester students on Sunday (5 February).

The member of Bangladesh Awami League Presidium, Former State Minister, Adv Jahangir Kabir Nanak was present as chief guest while UGC member Prof Dr Md Sajjad Hossain was present as special guest. at the freshers' reception programme, said a press release.

Photo: Courtesy

The director of the Renessa group Ayesha Akter Dalia was also present as guest of honor. The programme was chaired by the acting the Pro-VC of Bangladesh University Professor Dr Jahangir Alam.

The chief guest Adv Jahangir Kabir Nanak said, "Bangladesh University is progressing with an ambient academic environment under the supervision of experienced faculty members. The graduates are employed in numerous organisations based on their excellence and are spreading the name and fame of the institution. I am very pleased that the university handled the Covid-19 situation with the utmost and excellent capability."

He also recommended and encouraged students to read books and said he would provide any support to upgrade the current academic environment.

Photo: Courtesy

The special guest Prof Dr Md Sajjad Hossain said, "This programme will be memorable for all of you. Now, you have to join the struggle of establishing yourselves in the eye of your family and the society."

The programme started with the National Anthem. Registrar Brig Gen Mahabubul Haque (retired) gave the welcome speech. On behalf of all heads of departments, Prof Dr Md Tajul Islam, dean, Faculty of Arts, Social Science and Law, spoke on the occasion. Dr Quazi Taif Sadat, director, BU, delivered the vote of thanks.

At the end of the programme, a prize-giving ceremony of Quazi Azher Ali Memorial Sports Tournament took place where the Chief Guest Adv Jahangir Kabir Nanak gave crests to the winners and players.

A cultural part of the programme was held, where BU students performed alongside the band Warfaze. A large number of students, faculty and staff members and the guardians of the students attended the programme.