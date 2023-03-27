Bangladesh University observes Indepedence Day

Bangladesh University observes Indepedence Day

Bangladesh University arranged a discussion meeting to observe the Indepedence Day on Saturday (26 March).

The discussion meeting was chaired by the acting vice chancellor of Bangladesh University Md Jahangir Alam, reads a press release. 

Among others, BU Treasurer Kamrul Hasan, Registrar Brig General Md Mahbubul Haque (Retd), Arts, Social Sciences and Law Faculty Dean Prof Dr Md Tajul Islam, English department lecturer Apoorba Biswas, Law department lecturer Kazi Sonia Tasnim and student Sumaiya Ibrahim participated in the discussion. 

Bangladesh University acting vice-chancellor Professor Dr Md Jahangir Alam urged the students to read more books related to the country's independence. 

He said, "We have to work together to build a beautiful country, a well-educated society and a developed nation."

 

