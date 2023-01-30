IUB welcomes 44% new female students, Lumbini Fellows

Out of around 900 students who enrolled at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) for the Spring 2023 semester in different disciplines, nearly 44% are female, said a press release.

The information was revealed at the Spring 2023 orientation programme held at the university auditorium on Thursday (26 January) in Bashundhara R/A campus, Dhaka during which IUB welcomed its newest cohort.

During the orientation programme, organised by the Admissions and Financial Aid office, IUB also welcomed the first Lumbini fellows, who are students of Bandarban University, Bangladesh's first public-private-partnership university.

Preety Tanchangya and AA Moi Marma, both from small ethnic communities based in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) region, will spend the next two semesters at IUB under the first ever student exchange programme in Bangladesh between a public university and a private university. CHT- based readymade garment manufacturer Lumbini Limited is funding the four-year programme.

Anisul Hoque, eminent writer and managing editor of Prothom Alo, attended the programme as the guest of honour.

Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman of the IUB Board of Trustees; Tanweer Hasan, PhD, vice chancellor; Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan, PhD, pro vice chancellor; Brig Gen (Retd) Md Anwarul Islam, registrar; Prof Dr Meherun Ahmed, dean, School of Business & Entrepreneurship; Prof Dr Shah M Faruque, dean, School of Environment & Life Sciences; Professor Dr Taiabur Rahman, dean, School of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences; Prof Dr JMA Hannan, dean, School of Pharmacy and Public Health; and Dr Mahady Hasan, interim dean, School of Engineering, Technology and Sciences, also spoke at the programme.

The event was moderated by Lima Choudhury, deputy director and head, Admissions and Financial Aid office. Members of the IUB Music Club also performed at the event.