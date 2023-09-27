EWU holds freshers' orientation for fall 2023

EWU holds freshers' orientation for fall 2023

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The orientation program for the newly admitted students for Fall Semester 2023 of East West University (EWU) was held in the EWU campus, Aftabnagar, Dhaka on 27 September (Wednesday).

Around 2,200 students, the majority of whom are female, were admitted to undergraduate programs in the 11 different departments this semester, reads a press release.

The objective of the orientation program was to welcome the new students and introduce them to university facilities, faculty members, the academic systems and the rules and regulations of the institution. 

The program was attended by Chief Adviser and Founder Vice Chancellor of EWU Professor Mohammed Farashuddin as chief guest, EWU Vice Chancellor Professor MM Shahidul Hassan as special guest.

The university's Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor M Ziaulhaq Mamun, Faculty of Sciences and Engineering Dean Professor M Ruhul Amin, Faculty of Business and Economics Dean Professor AK Enamul Haque, and Faculty of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences Dean Dr Farzana Akhter spoke on the occasion. 

Speakers welcomed the freshers to the EWU campus and encouraged them to try to be future leaders and worthy citizens of the country.

They also urged the newly admitted students to make the best use of university resources like clubs, libraries, research laboratories etc.

The Treasurer, Registrar, Faculty Members, Officials and a large number of students were also present at the program.

