Bangladesh University celebrates Rabindra-Nazrul-Shakespeare carnival

TBS Report
30 July, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 08:06 pm

Bangladesh University celebrates Rabindra-Nazrul-Shakespeare carnival

Bangladesh University organised day long Rabindra-Nazrul-Shakespeare carnival on the university campus on Saturday.

Bangladesh University acting vice-chancellor professor Dr. Mesbah Kamal was present there as the chief guest, read a press release. 

A special discussion program was held where a large number of students and faculty members of the university were present.

BU acting treasurer Kamrul Hasan, register brigadier general Md Mahbubul Haque, exam controller Amirul Alam Khan were also attended the festival as the special guest

The event was coordinated by Dr. Sharmind Neelotpol, assistant professor at BRACU's Department of Pharmacy, and supported by BRACU's Office of Co-curricular Activities and Simantic Creative Concern.

