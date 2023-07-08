Anupam Kher to play Rabindranath Tagore

Actor Anupam Kher has revealed that he will portray the role of the poet, philosopher and essayist, Rabindranath Tagore in his 538th film. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Anupam announced the news to his fans and followers. He also shared his first look as the poet.

In the black and white photo, Anupam wore an outfit similar to what Rabindranath Tagore used to wear. He also sported white hair and a long beard. Anupam had a serious expression on his face as he looked at the floor as an instrumental version of Rabindranath Tagore's famous song 'Shokhi Bhabona Kahare Bole' played in the background.

Sharing the post, Anupam captioned it, "Delighted to portray #Gurudev #RabindranathTagore in my 538th project. It is my good fortune that I have got the privilege of embodying Gurudev on screen! Will reveal the details in due course."

Rabindranath Tagore was the first Indian to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913. He wrote the national anthems of India and Bangladesh and wrote many songs, known as Rabindra Sangeet.

