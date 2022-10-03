Bangabandhu agri uni best performer for 2nd time in a row

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU) has achieved the first position for the second consecutive year in the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) report for FY22.

Dhaka University has secured the second position in the latest report. The university has been unable to achieve the top position since the APA started in FY16.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday published the report, which evaluated 46 public universities' performance in FY22.

The APA report evaluates universities on a scale of 100 points distributed in six categories. Of the 100 points, 70 are allocated for strategic purposes, 10 for fair practices, 10 for e-governance and innovative plan, four for plans to respond to allegations, three for service plan and three for information rights performance plan.

In FY22, 35 universities achieved scores above 50, while 13 scored less than 50. Only 11 universities achieved scores above 80 and four above 90.

According to the APA report, Jagannath University ranked third, Bangladesh Open University fourth, Bangladesh University of Professionals fifth, Khulna Agricultural University sixth, University of Chittagong seventh, Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology eighth, Jessore University of Science and Technology ninth and Chittagong Medical University tenth.

Bangladesh Agricultural University, Islamic University, Bangladesh, and University of Rajshahi scored below 20.

The top position holder will get a crest and a certificate from the UGC in recognition of its performance.

The rest of the universities, especially those who got scores below 50 out of 100, will be asked to perform better in the current fiscal year. However, there is no record of any action being taken against those who perform poorly.

Md Golam Dustagir, UGC's senior assistant director and APA focal point, told The Business Standard that performance scores from universities were collected as the university authorities themselves evaluate their performance every year.

"The UGC will arrange a programme for handing out awards to the top position holder," he said.

Professor Dr Md Giashuddin Miah, vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University, told TBS that he and his colleagues are happy to get the UGC's recognition as they always carry out their duties with utmost sincerity.

"I will try to continue the good work in future," said Professor Dr Md Giashuddin Miah.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman told TBS that his university is the biggest in terms of overall activities and has been trying to complete its annual works perfectly.

UGC sources said the APA was launched in FY16 under the supervision of the education ministry.