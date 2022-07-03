Ministries, divisions sign APA with Cabinet Division; Integrity Award-2022 held 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
03 July, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 12:51 pm

Government of Bangladesh Seal. Photo: Collected
Government of Bangladesh Seal. Photo: Collected

Ministries, as well as divisions, have signed separate Annual Performance Agreements (APA) with the Cabinet Division for increasing transparency and accountability of the government activities.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually attended the APA signing ceremony for FY2022-23 held at the capital's Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Sunday, reads a press release issued in this regard.

During the APA signing ceremony, a total of 10 ministries and government bodies were awarded the Integrity Award-2022 for FY-2020-21.

They are (chronologically), (1) Information and Communication Technology Division, (2) Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, (3) Ministry of Agriculture, (4) Ministry of Water Resources, (5) Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, (6) Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, (6) Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs, (6) Ministry of Public Administration, (9) Local Government Division, and (10) Finance Division.

According to the official release, APA is prepared considering the Vision 2041 projects committed by the prime minister, Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), Eighth Fifth Year Plan and projects under the Public-Private Partnership initiative.

The government introduced the method of APA in the 2014-2015 fiscal year for the public sector to ensure institutional transparency, accountability, proper utilization of resources and, above all, enhancing institutional efficiency.

The main purposes of introducing the APA are – moving the focus of the ministry from process orientation to result orientation, and providing an objective and fair basis to evaluate the overall performance of the ministries and divisions at the end of the year.

Honourable members of the cabinet, senior secretaries and officials of the Cabinet Division and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) were present at today's (3 July) event.
 

