AIUB holds 2nd Int’l Conference on Business and Management

TBS Report
31 October, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2021, 07:48 pm

The second AIUB International Conference on Business and Management (AICBM)-2021 was held by American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) on 29 to 30 October.

The Faculty of Business Administration organised the two-day-long conference virtually anchored with the theme "Changing Global Business Paradigm", said a press release.

Local and international researchers presented a total of 55 peer-reviewed papers on the occasion.

Over 500 participants, including students from different parts of the world, attended each of the 11 sessions of the conference.

The conference exhibited the increasing level of collaboration between academia and various industries in Bangladesh despite the limitations placed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vice-Chancellor of AIUB Dr Carmen Z Lamagna, Chairman of Bangladesh Accreditation Council Dr Mesbahuddin Ahmed, Member of University Grants Commission of Bangladesh Dr Abu Taher, Vice-Chancellor of Lovely Professional University (India) Dr Lovi Raj Gupta, Director of IBA Professor Mohammad A Momen, CEO of Grameenphone Yasir Azman gave speech at the opening ceremony of the conference on Friday.

At the opening plenary session, Dr Abu NM Waheeduzzaman, professor of Marketing and International Business of Texas A and M University (Corpus Christi) gave the keynote speech and Rtn Mashequr Rahman Khan, PHF, president of BSHRM, participated as the industry expert.

Professor Dr Chere' C Yturralde, dean of College of Business and Accountancy, Angeles University Foundation (Philippines), was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

