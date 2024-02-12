Selected students can get admission to government medical colleges from 18-24 February.

Besides, the notification for online applications to private medical colleges will be published on 14 February, Health Minister Professor Samanta Lal Sen said yesterday (11 February) while unveiling the results during a press briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services.

A total of 49,923 students passed the MBBS admission test for the academic year 2023-2024, with Tanjim Muntaka Sarba securing the top position among medical admission seekers by scoring 92.5 marks in the entry test.

This year, 47.83% of admission seekers passed, compared to 35.34% or 49,194 applicants in 2022.

Of the qualified students, 2,312 boys (43%) and 3,068 girls (57%) will be enrolled in public medical colleges and then at private ones.

Among the 5,380 students on the merit list, 5,072 qualified through the merit quota, while 5% or 269 students secured admission through the Freedom Fighter quota, an additional 39 students were admitted through seats reserved for indigenous peoples.

Of 5,380 selected candidates for Government Medical College seats, 4,347 passed the HSC exam in 2023, and 1,003 passed the HSC in 2022.

Over 102,000 aspiring doctors took the MBBS admission test last Friday (9 February), held across 44 institutes in 19 centres nationwide.

The absence rate for this year's exam was 1.92%, with the pass mark set at 40.