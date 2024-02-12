Admission to government medical colleges from 18-24 February

Education

TBS Report
12 February, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 03:31 pm

Related News

Admission to government medical colleges from 18-24 February

TBS Report
12 February, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 03:31 pm
Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

Selected students can get admission to government medical colleges from 18-24 February.  

Besides, the notification for online applications to private medical colleges will be published on 14 February, Health Minister Professor Samanta Lal Sen said yesterday (11 February) while unveiling the results during a press briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services.

A total of 49,923 students passed the MBBS admission test for the academic year 2023-2024, with Tanjim Muntaka Sarba securing the top position among medical admission seekers by scoring 92.5 marks in the entry test.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This year, 47.83% of admission seekers passed, compared to 35.34% or 49,194 applicants in 2022.

Of the qualified students, 2,312 boys (43%) and 3,068 girls (57%) will be enrolled in public medical colleges and then at private ones. 

Among the 5,380 students on the merit list, 5,072 qualified through the merit quota, while 5% or 269 students secured admission through the Freedom Fighter quota, an additional 39 students were admitted through seats reserved for indigenous peoples.

Of 5,380 selected candidates for Government Medical College seats, 4,347 passed the HSC exam in 2023, and 1,003 passed the HSC in 2022.

While unveiling the results during a press briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services yesterday, Samant Lal Sen said over 102,000 aspiring doctors took the MBBS admission test last Friday (9 February), held across 44 institutes in 19 centres nationwide.

The absence rate for this year's exam was 1.92%, with the pass mark set at 40.

Bangladesh / Top News

MBBS / Medical Admission / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Darwin at 215: Survival of the fittest in the age of AI

6h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Glamour and glow: The magic of celebrity beauty brands

3h | Brands
Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the early hours of 11 February 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital.

From 48 hours to '50 years': The never-ending Sagar-Runi murder mystery

1d | Crime

More Videos from TBS

Labour exports tumble to 9-month low in Jan

Labour exports tumble to 9-month low in Jan

1h | Videos
Janata leads, BASIC lags in written-off loan recovery

Janata leads, BASIC lags in written-off loan recovery

39m | Videos
Book fair has started in Chattogram

Book fair has started in Chattogram

2h | Videos
Nvidia’s Pursuit of $30 Billion Custom Chip Opportunity

Nvidia’s Pursuit of $30 Billion Custom Chip Opportunity

4h | Videos