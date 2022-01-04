Ecnec allocates Tk6,316.71 cr to give homes to more 2.5 lakh homeless families

Bangladesh

BSS
04 January, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 06:39 pm

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) today approved a Tk6,316.71 crore scheme to give new homes to another 2.50 lakh homeless families under the Ashrayan project.

The approval was given at the Ecnec meeting with Ecnec Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The premier joined the meeting virtually from her official Ganobhaban residence while ministers, state ministers, Planning Commission members and secretaries concerned attended the meeting from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said that the meeting approved a total of 10 projects involving an overall estimated cost of Tk11,211.44 crore.

"Of the total project cost, Tk10,713.25 crore will come from the government and Tk498.19 crore from the concerned organisation's own fund," he added.

Of the approved 10 projects, three are new while seven others are revised projects.

The planning minister said the government has approved the 4th revision of the Ashrayan-2 project and extended the tenure of the project up to June 2023.

After the 4th revision, he said, the total project cost is Tk11,142.87 crore and the whole amount of the project is being spent from the government treasury.

He said the RDPP has been restructured by increasing the construction cost of the single house from Tk200,000 to Tk2,40,000.

On the occasion of 'Mujib Borsho', he said, according to the Housing Policy for Landless and Homeless, a total of 250,000 families, including the landless and homeless families and homeless families will be rehabilitated under the project.

Meanwhile, the day's Ecnec meeting also approved a Tk2,490.96 crore project to develop important infrastructure and roads, including airport under the Chattogram City Corporation.

The Chattogram City Corporation under the Local Government Division will implement the project by December 2024.

Out of the total project cost, Tk1,992.77 crore will come from the government treasury while the rest Tk498.19 crore from the city corporation's own fund.

The project aims to increase various civic facilities of the city corporation.

The other projects approved in the meeting are 'Building Logistics and Fleet Maintenance Facilities for Bangladesh Coast Guard (1st revision)' with an additional cost of Tk135.94 crore, 'Upgradation of Kumargaon-Badaghat-Airport Road to National Highway means 4-Lane' with Tk727.63 crore, 'Modernisation, Digitisation and Automation of Bangladesh Television's Central Broadcasting System (Phase 1) (1st revision)' with an additional cost of Tk35.68 crore, 'Mobile Game and Application Skill Development (3rd revision)' with an additional cost of Tk48.28 crore, 'Polder 43/1 and 44 Rehabilitation under Barguna District and Prevention of Risky Parts from Erosion of Payra River' with Tk751.29 crore, 'Erosion Prevention of Brahmaputra River in Chilmari and Ulipur Upazilas of Kurigram District" (1st revision) with an additional cost of Tk145.71 crore, 'Basic and Applied Research on the Jute (3rd revision)' with an additional cost of Tk6.92 crore and 'Bepza Economic Zone, Mirsarai-1st Phase (1st revision)' with an additional cost of Tk552.32 crore.

At the Ecnec meeting, the prime minister unveiled the cover of a book titled "Bangladesh at 50: Realisation of Dreams through Humane and Patriotic Leadership'.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Planning Minister MA Mannan, State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam, Planning Commission members and secretaries concerned was present, among others, on the occasion.

