ECNEC approves tk4,283cr project to enhance facilities at Mongla Port

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) today approved a tk4,282.76cr project to ensure expansion and modernisation of the facilities at Mongla Port in Bagerhat.

The approval came from a meeting of the ECNEC held with its Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said a total of 19 projects were approved today involving an overall estimated cost of tk18,066.52cr. "Of the total project cost, tk12,060.19cr will come from the government of Bangladesh portion, tk450.72cr from the concerned organisation's own fund while the rest of tk5,555.61cr as project assistance," he added.

Of the approved 19 projects, 13 are new while seven are revised projects.

The Mongla Port Authority under the Ministry of Shipping will implement the project by June 2027 with tk3,782.36cr loan from China on G-2-G basis.

The main objectives of the project are ensuring modern port facilities at Mongla alongside enhancing its container handling capacity, constructing container terminal as well as container delivery yard and container yard, ensuring hazardous cargo handling facilities.

The main project operations include general works, land development, pavement, marines structures and handling equipments.

The other projects approved in the meeting are: Upgrading district highways into due standard and width, Khulna Zone, first revised with an additional cost of tk106.17cr, Upgrading Feni (Mohammad Ali Bazar)-Chagalnaiya-Korerhut Road (Dhaka-Chattogram old Highway) and constructing Shuvopur Bridge over River Feni) with tk549.93cr, Emergency rehabilitation and reconstruction of different roads, bridges and culverts affected during the flood in 2022 under Sunamganj and Habiganj road division with tk2,681.24cr, Construction of Kodomrosum Bridge over River Sitalakshya near five number Ghat under Narayanganj City Corporation, first revised with an additional cost of tk144.43cr.

In addition to these, the other approved projects are Physical Infrastructures development of Gazipur City Corporation (road and drains), third revised with no additional cost, Land acquisition for constructing sewerage treatment plant at Reyerbazar area with tk1,780cr, Constructing Majar Mosque on the premises of Bangladesh Supreme Court with tk110.58cr, Developing transmission infrastructures in the Southern region of Chattogram Division and at Kaliakoir Hi-Tech City with tk2,762.43cr, Cent percent reliable and sustainable electrification at Hatia Island, Nijhum Island and Kutubdia Island, first revised with an additional cost of tk262.76cr.

The other projects approved in the meeting are: Construction of 13 new buffer godowns in different districts of the country for preservation of fertilisers and ensuring distribution facilities, third revised with a reduced cost of tk1.36cr, Strengthening distribution operations of seeds by BADC at farmers level with tk282.62cr, Integrated livestock development in the riverine char areas of Manikganj, Dhaka, Munshiganj, Rajbari, Faridpur, Madaripur and Shariatpur districts with tk303.67cr, Protecting Old Hijla, Baushia and Horinathpur areas under Hijla upazila from the River Erosion of Meghna with tk628.86cr, Protecting Majhirghat Zero Point area from the erosion of right embankment of River Padma under Zanzira upazila of Shariatpur district with tk859.77cr, Construction of accommodation for the insolvent valiant freedom fighters, first revised with an additional cost of tk1,973.54cr, Further development of Bangladesh Agricultural University, first revised with an additional cost of tk363.70cr, Improving capacity of womenfolk through creating scopes in productive and potential works, second phase with tk148.40cr and Chandpur Town Protection Rehabilitation with tk827.02cr.

The meeting also approved the increased timeframe of a project without raising its cost.

Ministers and State Ministers attended the meeting while planning commission members and secretaries concerned were present.